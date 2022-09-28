Armed robberies reported near Mount Greenwood

Chicago police issued a community alert for small businesses in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood after a pair of armed robberies in the area.

In both incidents, three masked gunmen entered small retail establishments and proceeded to take money and merchandise, police said.

The robberies occurred at the following times and locations:

Around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 25 in the 10300 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Mount Greenwood

Around 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 25 in the 10400 block of South Cicero Avenue in Oak Lawn

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8273