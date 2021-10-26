Armed robberies reported on Far South Side

Chicago police are warning the public about an armed robber who are targeting people in the Longwood Manor and Washington Heights neighborhoods on the Far South Side.

In each incident, a robber approaches on foot or on a bicycle and displays a handgun before taking the victim's property by force.

Police said there have been three armed robberies reported in the past week:

Around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 21 in the 1400 block of West 95th Street,

Around 4:20 a.m. on Oct. 22 in the 800 block of West 100th Street,

Around 5 a.m. on Oct. 22 in the 9500 block of South Loomis Street

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8273.