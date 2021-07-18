Armed robberies reported on the Northwest Side

Police are warning residents of a string of armed robberies reported in July on the Northwest Side.

In each incident, someone approached on foot or on a bicycle while victims were walking or near a park, flashed a gun, and demanded property, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The robberies happened:

About 11 p.m. July 13 in the 5300 block of West Berteau Avenue;

About 12:40 a.m. July 14 in the 4600 block of North Milwaukee Avenue;

About 7:30 a.m. July 16 in the 5300 block of West Wilson Avenue.

Police believe two males are involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.