Armed robbers hit 2 businesses in Logan Square

Two businesses were robbed at gunpoint blocks apart Wednesday night in the Logan Square neighborhood.

Three gunmen wearing ski masks entered a business around 10:10 p.m. in the 2500 block of West North Avenue and demanded cash from the registers, according to police. The victim was escorted to the back of the business where they took money and fled the business in an unknown direction.

Roughly 15 minutes later, three gunmen also wearing ski masks entered a store two blocks to the west on North Avenue and demanded property from a total of four male victims, police said. The worker and victims all complied and the suspects fled north on Talman Avenue.

Police have not said if they believe the two incidents are connected.

No one was injured in either robbery. Area Five Detectives are investigating.