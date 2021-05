Robbers have hit three stores in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

The robber flashed a gun or implied they were armed, and took money and property, Chicago police said.

The robberies happened:

About 2:45 p.m. April 28 on Kostner near 27th

About 9:35 p.m. May 5 on West 26th Street near Keeler

About 11:15 p.m. May 5 on Harding near 30th

If you have information, call Chicago Police at 312-746-8253.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP