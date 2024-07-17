Armed robbers pose as online sellers in string of Austin incidents

Police are warning Austin neighborhood residents about a string of related robberies.

In these incidents, offenders advertise a motorbike for sale online and instruct buyers to meet them in the 600 block of North Lotus.

The victims are then led to the back of the location where they are confronted by armed offenders.

The offenders proceed to steal the victim's cell phones and money brought to purchase the motorbike. One victim's car was also stolen.

Police describe the offenders as 2-3 Black males wearing dark clothing with hoodies. They are 15-35-years-old with heights ranging from 5'06"-6'01". At least one of the offenders has a braided hairstyle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8253.