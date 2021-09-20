Armed robbers steal money from Portillo's drive-thru order takers in Niles: police

Two drive-thru order takers at a Portillo’s in suburban Chicago were robbed at gunpoint Monday.

Shortly after noon, Niles police responded to the Portillo’s located at 8832 W. Dempster Street.

According to police, two suspects walked up to the two female order takers and displayed handguns. The suspects then took money belts from the order takers, totaling about $600 to $800 stolen.

Both suspects then fled on foot, police said.

One suspect was described as a white male with a thin build, wearing a green hooded sweatshirt.

The second suspect was described as a Hispanic male with a thin build, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt.

Police continue to investigate the armed robbery.

Anyone with information should contact Niles police.