Armed robbers target delivery drivers on NW Side: police

Police are warning delivery drivers of a couple of armed robberies reported this week in Kilbourn Park on the Northwest Side.

In each case, when the driver arrived to complete a delivery the suspects displayed a handgun and took food and property, Chicago police said.

A robbery happened at 7:57 p.m. Monday in the 4300 block of West Roscoe Street, police said. Another took place at midnight Tuesday in the 3500 block of North Keating Avenue.

The suspects are described as two men between 20 and 30 years old, police said. One of them was described as 6-foot-2 and 160 pounds.

Anyone with information should call Area north detectives at 312-744-8263.