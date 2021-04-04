Armed robbers targeting children, teens walking alone on Northwest Side: police

Police are warning residents of a group of robbers targeting children and teens walking alone in Portage Park and Schorsch Village on the Northwest Side.

In each incident, four men approached a child or teen walking alone and implied they had a gun or showed a gun, according to Chicago police.

The men then demanded their belongings and fled the scene, police said.

The robberies happened:

About 8:15 p.m. March 18 in the 6100 block of West Newport Avenue;

About 5:20 p.m. March 19 in the 4000 block of North Major Avenue; and

About 8:25 p.m March 29 in the 3500 block of North Neenah Avenue.

The four men are believed to be between 17 and 25 years old, 5-foot-7 to 6-foot, and between 130 and 160 pounds with slim builds, according to police. Two men have medium-length braids, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.