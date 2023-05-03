Armed robbers targeting people on their way to work on Chicago's NW Side: police

Chicago police are warning residents on the Northwest Side after at least 10 armed robberies were reported in the past week.

In each incident, victims are on their way to work or their vehicle when a vehicle pulls up and three or four people get out and rob them at gunpoint, according to CPD community alert.

The robberies happened at the following times and locations:

At 5 a.m. on April 27 in the 4300 block of West Hirsch Street

At 5:15 a.m. on April 27 in the 1500 block of North Kedvale Avenue

At 5:30 a.m. on April 27 in the 4600 block of West Armitage Avenue

At 5:45 a.m. on April 27 in the 1200 block of North Kostner Avenue

At 4 a.m. on May 2 in the 1900 block of North Ridgeway Avenue

At 5:20 a.m. May 2 in the 2100 block of North Hamlin Avenue

At 5:30 a.m. May 2 in the 4200 block of West Wabansia Avenue

At 5:45 a.m. May 2 in the 1400 block of North California Avenue

At 5:46 a.m. May 2 in the 1600 block of North Sawyer Avenue

At 5:50 a.m. May 2 in the 2000 block of North Pulaski Avenue

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.