Armed robbery attempted on University of Chicago campus

A person escaped an armed robbery attempt Wednesday on the University of Chicago’s Hyde Park campus on the South Side.

The person, who is not affiliated with the university, was walking about 4:20 a.m. in the 900 block of East 61st Street when someone walked up, pulled out a handgun and demanded their wallet, University of Chicago police said.

The victim fled the scene and reported the incident to a nearby officer, police said.

The Chicago Police Department is investigating.