Armed robbery, carjacking on Lakeshore Drive during downtown Mexican Independence Day celebration

A group of people were robbed and their car was stolen by an armed suspect on DuSable Lakeshore Drive during the Mexican Independence Day celebrations downtown early Saturday morning.

Five victims went to the 10th District Police Department to report a robbery that happened around 3: 15 a.m. in the 1400 block of DuSable Lakeshore Drive near Chicago's South Loop.

Police say the victims were in a car and stopped on Lakeshore Drive during an overnight Mexican Independence Day celebration when an armed offender approached them and told them to get out fo the car.

The suspect took several necklaces from two of the victims and took the vehicle.

The suspect drove off southbound on Lakeshore Drive.

No injuries reported.

The stolen car is a 2011 Nissan Rogue with an IL plate # DD47882.

Area detectives are investigating. No further details at this time.