Armed robbery charges filed against man in South Side carjacking

A man was charged in connection with an armed robbery and carjacking last October on in Gresham Chicago's South Side.

Police said Kentreal Allen, 31, was part of a group who robbed and stole a vehicle at gunpoint from a 27-year-old man on Oct. 5 in the 1200 block of West 87th Street.

Allen was arrested Tuesday and charged with armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

Allen is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.