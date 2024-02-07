Armed robbery crew hits 6 pedestrians across Chicago

Chicago police issued a community alert after a group robbed at least six pedestrians at gunpoint Monday across several neighborhoods.

In each incident, victims were approached by three to four males who got out of a white Kia Sorento and stole their property at gunpoint. In one of the robberies, the victim was attacked by the suspects.

The armed robberies took place at the following times and locations:

In each robbery, the suspects were wearing all black clothing and black ski masks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8384.