Armed robbery crew hits 6 pedestrians across Chicago
CHICAGO - Chicago police issued a community alert after a group robbed at least six pedestrians at gunpoint Monday across several neighborhoods.
In each incident, victims were approached by three to four males who got out of a white Kia Sorento and stole their property at gunpoint. In one of the robberies, the victim was attacked by the suspects.
The armed robberies took place at the following times and locations:
- At 1 a.m. in the 5300 block of South Artesian Avenue in Gage Park
- At 1:27 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Washington Boulevard in East Garfield Park
- At 2:17 a.m. in the 700 block of West Cornelia Avenue in Lake View East
- At 2:35 a.m. in the 1700 block of West Augusta Boulevard in Ukrainian Village
- At 10:50 a.m. in the 3000 block of South Avers Avenue in Little Village
- At 10:56 a.m. in the 3700 block of West 26th Street in Little Village
In each robbery, the suspects were wearing all black clothing and black ski masks.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8384.