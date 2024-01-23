Armed robbery charge filed against 13-year-old boy in Jeffery Manor

A 13-year-old boy has been charged in connection with an armed robbery last November on Chicago's Far South Side.

The teen was allegedly part of a group who stole property at gunpoint from a 23-year-old on Nov. 21 in the 2400 block of East 97th Street in Jeffery Manor, according to police.

The teen was arrested Monday in South Holland. He was charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm.

No further information was provided.