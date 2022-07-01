Employee in critical condition after being shot during armed robbery at Oak Lawn jewelry store
OAK LAWN, Ill. - An armed robbery was reported at a jewelry store in Oak Lawn Friday afternoon.
The shooting occurred at Reichman Jewelers at 4439 W. 95th Street.
At about 2 p.m., three masked male Black offenders entered the store, drew their firearms and disarmed a security guard, Oak Lawn police said.
The offenders then began breaking glass display cases and taking jewelry.
A store employee emerged from the back of the store, and confronted the suspects.
The offenders then shot the employee twice, police said.
One suspect was wearing a dark hoodie, and another was wearing a white t-shirt.
There is no clothing description of the third offender.
The offenders exited the jewelry store and drove westbound through the alley in a four-door Sedan, police said.
The employee was transported to a hospital in critical, but stable condition.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Oak Lawn Police Department at (708) 907-4051 or text tips to (708) 613-8477.