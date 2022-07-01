Employee in critical condition after being shot during armed robbery at Oak Lawn jewelry store

An armed robbery was reported at a jewelry store in Oak Lawn Friday afternoon.

The shooting occurred at Reichman Jewelers at 4439 W. 95th Street.

At about 2 p.m., three masked male Black offenders entered the store, drew their firearms and disarmed a security guard, Oak Lawn police said.

The offenders then began breaking glass display cases and taking jewelry.

A store employee emerged from the back of the store, and confronted the suspects.

The offenders then shot the employee twice, police said.

One suspect was wearing a dark hoodie, and another was wearing a white t-shirt.

There is no clothing description of the third offender.

The offenders exited the jewelry store and drove westbound through the alley in a four-door Sedan, police said.

The employee was transported to a hospital in critical, but stable condition.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Oak Lawn Police Department at (708) 907-4051 or text tips to (708) 613-8477.