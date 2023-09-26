Cellphone store employees tied up during robbery in latest string of overnight crime

Cellphone store employees on the North Side were restrained during an armed robbery, one of at least five that were reported overnight.

Two males entered a cellphone store around 8 p.m. and bound employees' hands in the 1700 block of West Fullerton Avenue, according to police. The thieves stole several phones, electronic items and an unknown amount of cash at gunpoint.

The suspects fled the scene in a white SUV.

Around 12:15 a.m., a 25-year-old man was robbed by three males who exited a white SUV and stole his wallet and backpack at gunpoint in the 3000 block of West Carroll Avenue in East Garfield Park.

Roughly a half hour later, three males got out of a white SUV and robbed a 25-year-old man of his wallet and backpack at gunpoint in the 400 block of North Aberdeen Street in West Town.

At 2:10 a.m., a 33-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 1100 block of West Van Buren Street when three males got out of a dark gray SUV and took his wallet and cellphone while armed.

The final robbery happened at 2:42 a.m. when a man was in the parking lot of a retail store in the 3500 block of North Kimball Avenue when two males got out of black SUV and took his backpack and wallet at gunpoint.

Police have not said if they believe any of the robberies are connected.

No one was injured in any of the robberies and there is no one in custody.