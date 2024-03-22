Armed robbery suspect arrested: Skokie man accused of shooting victim

article

A 22-year-old Skokie man is behind bars after allegedly robbing another man at gunpoint and shooting him earlier this week.

Kyran Malone is charged with one felony count of agg. battery/discharge firearm, one felony count of agg. battery/use deadly weapon and one felony count of armed robbery - discharge firearm/bodily harm.

He was arrested March 21 in Schiller Park after being identified as a suspect in an armed robbery a day earlier, according to police.

Malone robbed a 27-year-old man and shot him, authorities say. The victim's condition is unknown.

He's expected to appear in court on March 23 for a detention hearing.