Army Sergeant surprises family at White Sox game

There was a special moment during Wednesday's night Chicago White Sox game, and it had nothing to do with what happened on the field.

Every game, the Sox honor an active service member or veteran.

The Lacosse Family, Aubrey and her two young children, Gavin and Alyssa, were recognized because their husband and dad, Army Sgt. Daniel Lacosse is serving in the Middle East.

Then, the family got a surprise of a lifetime.

Sgt. Lacosse has served 18 years in the Army and has been away on his current deployment for 10 months.