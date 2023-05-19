Arnold Schwarzenegger is back with Netflix series 'Fubar'

Arnold Schwarzenegger – one of the most iconic action stars of the big screen – has a seemingly endless supply of classic one-liners, delivered over his multi-decade career.

"Get to the coppa," "I’ll be back," and "It’s not a tumor!" are some of the more memorable ones.

The legendary actor recently went through all of them with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton, when they sat down to talk about Schwarzenegger’s new Netflix series "Fubar," streaming May 25th.

"None of those lines were meant to be funny lines," Schwarzenegger said. "But when I say it, it becomes funny for the American or the international audience."