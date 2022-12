Arraignment was held Thursday for a former clerk with the CTA's retirement plan.

Ayanna Nesbitt was indicted on federal charges.

Nesbitt is accused of stealing over $350,000 from the fund.

She allegedly doctored dozens of phony payment requests from 2019 through 2021 and then using the money for personal use.

She is facing up to 20-years per charge.