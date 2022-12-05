Former Chicago CTA worker charged with fraudulently obtaining $350K in retirement funds

A former employee of the Chicago CTA has been indicted on federal charges for fraudulently obtaining hundreds of thousands of dollars in retirement funds, prosecutors said.

According to the indictment, 50-year-old Ayanna Nesbitt requested and received approval for fraudulent payments of Plan funds, including death benefits and pension contribution refunds, for alleged CTA retirees or their beneficiaries.

The payment requests submitted by Nesbitt had inaccurate representations about the alleged recipients' identities and entitlement to the payments, the indictment states. Nesbitt allegedly accepted the fraudulent funds in accounts she controlled, or had the money paid to others and then transferred to herself.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Nesbitt fraudulently created about 43 payment request between 2019 and 2021, the indictment states. She allegedly defrauded the Plan funds of $356,934.

Nestbitt, of Chicago, was charged with five counts of wire fraud. She is due in court on Dec. 8.