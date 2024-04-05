Arrest made in armed carjacking in Orland Park

article

A Cook County man is behind bars after allegedly holding a driver at gunpoint and stealing his vehicle.

Shawn Flores, 44, is charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, a Class X felony and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 3 felony, according to Orland Park Police.

His charges stem from a vehicular hijacking on April 3 in the 15100 block of Orlan Brook Drive.

Flores reportedly held a man at gunpoint and removed him from his vehicle before getting inside and driving away, police say.

Officers were able to locate the stolen vehicle and track down Flores.

He was arrested after leading police on a short chase on April 4.



