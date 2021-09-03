Chicago police questioning person of interest in shooting death of 7-year-old Serenity Broughton

Chicago police tell FOX 32 they are questioning a person of interest in a shooting that killed a 7-year-old girl and injured her 6-year-old sister last month on the Northwest Side.

The Chicago Tribune reports police have a person in custody for the August 12th shooting. So far, we do not have a name or charges.

Serenity Broughton and her little sister Aubrey were shot while sitting inside a car getting ready to go to dinner. It happened shortly before 3 p.m. on a Sunday outside the girls’ grandparents’ house on West Grand Avenue.

Serenity died from bullet wounds to her chest and torso. Aubrey survived.

Police have not released a motive yet for the shooting.

A health care worker, known by Belmont Central residents as "Dr. Lou," was treating patients when he heard a loud vibration that sounded like a drill going through a ceiling.

When he heard the screams that followed, he ran outside and saw two girls with gunshot wounds lying on the grass.

Lou, who didn’t want his full name used, immediately checked the older girl’s breathing, felt for a pulse and then grabbed her hand, repeatedly telling her, "It’s going to be OK."

"I just wanted her to be aware in case she was still conscious that someone was really caring for her while she was dying. I did not want her to … did not want her to feel she was dying alone," Lou said, his voice quivering.

"And the truth is she did not make it. And I feel sorry I could not do more."