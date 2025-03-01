Arrest made in Logan Square shooting that left man critically injured

The Brief A 23-year-old Chicago man, Sergio Bustamante, was arrested after a shooting in Logan Square left a 26-year-old man critically injured. Bustamante was arrested Feb. 26 in the 3700 block of W. Armitage Ave., following a shooting on Feb. 20. He faces charges of aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm and is scheduled for a detention hearing on March 1.



A 23-year-old Chicago man is behind bars after a shooting in Logan Square left another man critically injured, police said.

Arrest Made in Shooting

What we know:

Sergio Bustamante was arrested Feb. 26 in the 3700 block of W. Armitage Ave. after being identified as a suspect in a shooting that occurred days earlier, according to Chicago police.

Pictured is Sergio Bustamante, 23. (Chicago PD )

Officers responded to the same location Feb. 20 for the shooting that left a 26-year-old man seriously injured. Police have not released further details.

Bustamante was charged with aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm, police said.

What's next:

Bustamante was scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing March 1.