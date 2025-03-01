Arrest made in Logan Square shooting that left man critically injured
CHICAGO - A 23-year-old Chicago man is behind bars after a shooting in Logan Square left another man critically injured, police said.
Arrest Made in Shooting
What we know:
Sergio Bustamante was arrested Feb. 26 in the 3700 block of W. Armitage Ave. after being identified as a suspect in a shooting that occurred days earlier, according to Chicago police.
Pictured is Sergio Bustamante, 23. (Chicago PD )
Officers responded to the same location Feb. 20 for the shooting that left a 26-year-old man seriously injured. Police have not released further details.
Bustamante was charged with aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm, police said.
What's next:
Bustamante was scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing March 1.