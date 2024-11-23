Arrest made in Oswego sexual assault case after 8-month investigation

The Brief A Lisle man, Larry Foster, was arrested following an eight-month investigation into a reported sexual assault in Oswego. The charges stem from a March 16 incident in which the suspect allegedly entered a home, assaulted the victim, and fled before police arrived. Foster was identified through forensic evidence and is facing two counts of criminal sexual assault and one count of criminal trespass to a residence.



A Lisle man was arrested after an eight-month investigation into a reported sexual assault at an Oswego home, police said.

Larry Foster, 31, was taken into custody at his home just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday on two counts of criminal sexual assault (Class 1 Felony) and one count of criminal trespass (Class 4 Felony) to a residence, according to Oswego police.

The charges stem from a March 16 incident when a victim reported that a man entered their home and sexually assaulted them, authorities said. The man left before officers arrived, but he was captured on surveillance video.

Detectives released images of the suspect to the public to help identify him, but police said Foster was identified only after forensic evidence was recovered.

According to investigators, it was later determined that Foster knew the victim.

The charges against Foster were approved on Nov. 22, and a Kendall County judge issued a warrant for his arrest.

Foster was transported to the Kendall County Jail, where he is awaiting a pre-trial hearing.