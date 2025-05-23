Warrant issued for ex-Bolingbrook teacher accused of battery involving 14-year-old student: police
WILL COUNTY - A former suburban middle school teacher who was under investigation for inappropriate communication with a student is now facing battery charges, authorities said.
What we know:
According to Bolingbrook police, an arrest warrant has been obtained for 61-year-old Brian Finn, of Lockport, for two counts of battery involving a 14-year-old student at Brooks Middle School.
It's alleged that Finn made physical contact of an "insulting or provoking nature" with the student, "without legal justification," police said.
The backstory:
The investigation began on April 8 after police received a report about inappropriate communication between Finn and the student.
Finn, a music teacher at Brooks Middle School, was placed on administrative leave and officially relieved of his duties by the Valley View School District on May 5 following an internal investigation.
The school district said two other staff members were also terminated as a result of that investigation, though no charges have been filed against them.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Bolingbrook Police Department.