Arrest warrant issued in fatal Richard’s Bar stabbing case

A week after a Pilsen barista was stabbed to death by a man who allegedly had hurled homophobic slurs at him — and days after a suspect was released without charges — an arrest warrant has been issued in connection with the attack that happened outside a West Town bar, police said Saturday.

The warrant was issued Thursday for a 30-year-old man following the fatal stabbing Feb. 21 of Kenneth Paterimos, according to Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi. It had not been served as of Saturday afternoon, Guglielmi said.

A man of the same age was taken into custody at the scene outside Richard’s Bar at 491 N. Milwaukee Ave., but he was released without charges after claiming self-defense, police said.

Police would not immediately confirm if the warrant was issued for the same person.