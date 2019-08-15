'Arrogant' son pushes BMW given to him into river because he wanted a Jaguar

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (SWNS via FOX News)

A young driver allegedly pushed into a river this BMW he got from him parents — because he wanted a Jaguar.

The man, named locally only as Akash, is alleged to have pushed the brand new car after he got upset it was "too small" for him and his pals.

A video shows the car sinking beneath the water in Yamunanagar, Haryana state in northern India. It had to be pulled out using a crane.

Locals said that he jumped out of the vehicle just before it reached deeper water and onlookers helped him to safety.

A police official said: "The youth was arrogant and kept insisting that he be given a Jaguar as a BMW is a little small for him and his friends inside. We would do a preliminary investigation but this seems to be a personal matter. We will proceed according to the law."

The boy's father said, "I wanted to give my son a birthday present. We could only afford to give him a BMW, while he kept on insisting that he be given a Jaguar. He said the vehicle was too small but we thought he will be okay.

"We never imagined he would do anything like this."

