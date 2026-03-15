Kankakee residents continue tornado cleanup as severe weather returns

The Brief Kankakee residents continue cleaning up after Tuesday’s tornado as new severe weather Sunday brought heavy rain and falling temperatures, worsening conditions for those who lost homes and property. The Red Cross set up a shelter at Redeeming Life Ministries church, located near the tornado’s path, to provide a warm place, meals and support. Community members and church volunteers are donating supplies and helping residents affected by the storm.



Kankakee residents are still cleaning up from Tuesday’s tornado, while severe weather moved in on Sunday, bringing heavy rain and falling temperatures. It adds to the challenge for many people who have lost homes and property. Now, they are preparing to help people who might need to come in from the cold.

What we know:

Red Cross workers moved quickly to set up a shelter inside Redeeming Life Ministries in Kankakee. The large church is closer to the need, just steps from Tuesday’s tornado path.

Pastor James Carr at Redeeming Life Ministries said he lives close to the damaged area.

"I woke up crying this morning because I was just, it hit me all the damage that I saw… so I opened my doors, you know, for the public, for other preachers to get together with me and to come and see if we can assist," he said.

The congregation heard the pastor’s Sunday sermon and call to help the community. Donations poured in.

Volunteers sorted and stacked clothing, shoes, food, tools and supplies for babies.

Church member Sylvia Bell said the tornado was heading for her house and turned in another direction.

"I was never so grateful for my life. And that’s why I say to people, if you don’t be grateful for whatever it is you have, because today it’s here and tomorrow it’s gone. We’re not in the same shape. It's sad, it just makes your heart hurt," Bell said.

Meanwhile, more severe weather moved in and temperatures fell. The shelter is ready to receive anyone who has lost their home, needs a warm place to stay or a hot meal.

Ethel Carr is the pastor’s wife at Redeeming Life Ministries, the first person to greet people in need.

She said, "I’ve seen a lot of people come through with a lot of devastation. You know, just on their faces, so emotional. When you’re taking a name, to hear people’s story. You know what I want them to feel is love and compassion and mercy."