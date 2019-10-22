Arson may have caused Old Town trash can fire that spread to home, 11 cars: authorities

article

Authorities have not ruled out arson as the cause of a trash can fire early Tuesday that damaged several cars, a home and a power transformer in Old Town on the Near North Side.

The fire was reported about 2:25 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Hudson Avenue, according to Chicago Fire Dept. spokesman Larry Merritt.

Firefighters responded to the blaze, which spread up a utility pole and damaged a transformer, Merritt said. The fire also damaged a home and 11 vehicles, although he couldn’t specify the extent of the damage.

Investigators determined the fired began in a trash can, but couldn’t rule out human action as its cause, Merritt said.

The fire was extinguished by 3:40 a.m., and no one was injured or displaced, Merritt said.