Art Institute of Chicago to reopen in February

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - The Art Institute of Chicago announced Thursday they plan to reopen to the public Feb. 11.

The museum will be open from Thursday through Monday with the hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with the first hour of each day reserved for members.

The decision comes days after COVID-19 restrictions were loosened in Chicago under Tier II mitigations, allowing the reopening of museums, movie theaters and performance venues.

The Art Institute said facial coverings and social distancing will be required inside the museum. Tickets will be available online beginning next week.