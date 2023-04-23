Artis Wash: Boy reported missing from Chicago's Austin neighborhood

article

A 14-year-old boy was reported missing from Chicago's Austin neighborhood Saturday night.

Police are searching for Artis Wash who was last seen in the 5500 block of Gladys Avenue on Friday at 5:30 p.m. He was last heard from on Saturday at 12:30 a.m.

Wash was last seen wearing a gray hat with blue words, black hoodie, black pants and black and white shoes.

He has black hair, brown eyes, weighs about 160 lbs and is just over 6-feet-tall.

Police say anyone with information about this individual can call 911 or the SVU at 312-746-8251.