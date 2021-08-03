Artist creates mural in Logan Square to promote peace
CHICAGO - An artist is hoping to paint peace into Chicago.
On Tuesday, Pennsylvania native Kyle Holbrook finished painting a mural in Logan Square.
The mural is along North Milwaukee Avenue, and is part of Holbrook's national tour to fight gun violence.
Holbrook has been impacted himself, losing most of his childhood friends to gun violence.
He says he hopes visual reminders to stop violence and promote peace can fight the problem.