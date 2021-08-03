Expand / Collapse search

Artist creates mural in Logan Square to promote peace

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Logan Square
Artist hopes to paint peace into Chicago

On Tuesday, Pennsylvania native Kyle Holbrook finished painting a mural in Logan Square.

CHICAGO - An artist is hoping to paint peace into Chicago.

The mural is along North Milwaukee Avenue, and is part of Holbrook's national tour to fight gun violence.

Holbrook has been impacted himself, losing most of his childhood friends to gun violence. 

He says he hopes visual reminders to stop violence and promote peace can fight the problem. 