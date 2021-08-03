Artist creates mural in Logan Square to promote peace

An artist is hoping to paint peace into Chicago.

On Tuesday, Pennsylvania native Kyle Holbrook finished painting a mural in Logan Square.

The mural is along North Milwaukee Avenue, and is part of Holbrook's national tour to fight gun violence.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Holbrook has been impacted himself, losing most of his childhood friends to gun violence.

Advertisement

He says he hopes visual reminders to stop violence and promote peace can fight the problem.