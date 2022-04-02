As Chicago police say 57% of carjacking suspects are juveniles, Lightfoot says youth feel ‘unloved’

Chicago police just released data showing that 57% of carjacking suspects are juveniles, and on Saturday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said that "young people that feel unloved" are part of the issue.

Lightfoot and Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown met with young people at a town hall on Saturday. The event, held at Harold Washington Library, was one of a series focused on safety. Participants broke into groups to discuss solutions to Chicago's crime problem.

Lightfoot said she heard one common theme from participants.

"There are too many young people in this room that feel unloved, and we need to change that if we are going to change the trajectory of their lives," Lightfoot said.

The mayor said Chicago cannot "arrest ourselves" out of public safety problems.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS