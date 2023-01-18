As neighbors push for change, Chicago hookah lounge set to reopen after fatal shooting of bouncer

A Ukrainian Village lounge is set to reopen Thursday following a deadly shooting earlier this month.

The victim was working as a bouncer at The Lyon’s Den Hookah Lounge.

During a public safety meeting Tuesday night, neighbors pushed for the bar to be closed, claiming the shooting was the culmination of a string of fights and violent crimes that have taken place outside the business.

However, police say the owners have not violated any ordinances.

"In order for us to implement a summary closure, there has to be a violation done from the business itself. In this specific incident from that evening, Lyon’s Den had done everything as a business what they were supposed to do. And so in that reasoning for it, even though it was a tragic incident, the police department cannot hold the business at that point liable," said CPD Sgt. Michael Karczewski.

Neighbors have petitioned the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection to initiate a "public nuisance" hearing process for the business, which could ultimately lead to the suspension or revocation of the hookah lounge’s business license.

The Lyon's Den will now operate with reduced hours and extra security.