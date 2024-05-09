Ascension detects cybersecurity incident, launches investigation

Ascension launched an investigation this week after the healthcare organization detected a cybersecurity incident.

On Wednesday, the company reported detecting unusual activity on certain technology network systems. Subsequently, the company confirmed it was the result of a cybersecurity incident.

Ascension immediately launched an investigation and implemented remediation measures. As a result, access to certain systems has been temporarily interrupted.

Moreover, the company acknowledged disruptions to clinical operations and assured that care teams have taken necessary steps to maintain safe and minimally affected patient care delivery.

To assist in the investigation, Ascension has engaged the services of Mandiant, a third-party expert.

If any sensitive information was compromised, the company said it will notify and provide support to those affected.

The investigation remains ongoing.