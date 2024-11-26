Ashburn fatal crash: Woman killed by car after running onto street

A woman was struck and killed by a car after running onto the street Monday night in Chicago's Ashburn neighborhood.

A 48-year-old man was driving an SUV around 11:30 p.m. when he struck a woman who ran into the street in the 3800 block of West Columbus Avenue, according to police.

The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead. She has not yet been identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene after the crash. Police said a citation is pending.