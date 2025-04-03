Police seek driver in Logan Square hit-and-run

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Police are asking for the public's help in finding the driver of an SUV who hit a pedestrian Wednesday morning in Logan Square.

The backstory:

A dark gray SUV struck a pedestrian in the road around 2:42 a.m. in the 3600 block of West Diversey Avenue, according to a CPD community alert.

After the crash, the driver fled the scene while the pedestrian suffered serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD's Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521 or submit a tip anonymously at CPDTIP.com with reference #JJ203017.