Ashley Furniture faces civil lawsuit after recliner catches fire, gives man severe burns

A civil lawsuit is calling on Ashley Furniture to pay up after one of their recliners allegedly caught fire, causing a man to get severe burns.

Jeffrey Jones brought a recliner with LED lights on Oct. 30, 2022. Just six and a half months later, it caught fire in his apartment.

Jones sustained burns on 12-20% of his body, including his back, face and arm.

The recliner was sold and distributed by Ashley Furniture from the Party Time Collection.

In June of this year, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission put out the recall of about 253,000 recliners due to the LED lighting overheating, which poses a fire hazard.

Attorneys that are representing Jones said they found out the recliner caused a home in Round Lake Beach to burn down in July.

Chicago-based attorneys from Romanucci & Blandin LLC are calling for the civil case to go to trial.