The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Ashlyn Sanchez was last seen in the 1200 block of Maywood Court. She was wearing a black hoodie and gray leggings.

Police say Sanchez has black hair, brown eyes, is 5-foot-5 and weighs 195 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact APD at 630-256-5500 or email tips@aurora.il.us.