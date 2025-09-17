Assistant principal among 3 killed in shooting outside Berwyn middle school

article

The Brief An assistant principal at Lincoln Middle School in Berwyn was among three people killed in a shooting near the campus Tuesday afternoon. Police say the gunman fired into a car and then shot himself as officers arrived; they believe the attack was domestic-related. The school was closed Wednesday for counseling but plans to reopen Thursday.



An assistant principal at a Berwyn middle school was one of three people killed in a shooting near the campus Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

Bewyn North School District 98 announced Wednesday morning that Nerissa Lee, an assistant principal at Lincoln Middle School, was killed in the shooting.

Berwyn police said officers heard gunfire around 4:05 p.m. near the school and arrived to find a man firing a rifle into another vehicle. As officers approached, the suspect fired at them. Police said officers did not return fire and took cover.

Berwyn North School District 98 Supt. Michelle Smith said in a statement that the gunman shot himself after killing two people in the car, one of whom was Lee.

The video below is from a previous FOX 32 report on the shooting.

Police and school officials said the incident appears to be domestic-related and there is no ongoing danger to the community.

Lincoln Middle School was closed for instruction on Wednesday. However, social workers and counselors were available for students on campus.

What's next:

School officials said classes will resume at the middle school on Thursday.