Police activity reported outside Berwyn middle school

Police activity was reported outside a middle school Tuesday afternoon in Chicago's west suburbs.

An incident occurred near the intersection of 16th St. and Gunderson Avenue in Berwyn.

In a statement, Berwyn police said they were currently at the scene and "working on an active and ongoing investigation."

SkyFOX was over the scene and observed police tape surrounding an area outside Lincoln Middle School with some blood on the ground. According to reports, a shooting occurred.

No further information was immediately available. This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.