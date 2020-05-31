At least 4 shot downtown, 1 fatally, amid George Floyd protests

article

At least four people were shot downtown, one of them fatally, amid protests Saturday in the wake of the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd.

The fatal shooting happened about 11 p.m. in River North.

A 26-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk with another male in the 100 block of West Hubbard Street when he exchanged words with a male suspect in a car, according to Chicago police. The suspect got out of the car and started hitting the male with a handgun. He then shot the 26-year-old in the chest before continuing to hit the other person with the gun.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

The suspect got back in his car and drove off, police said. No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

Earlier that night, three other people were shot in the Loop.

Two males heard gunshots and realized they’d been hit about 9:30 p.m. in the first block of West Jackson Boulevard, police said. Their ages were not immediately known. Both were taken to the University of Illinois Hospital in good condition.

Another man was critically wounded a few blocks away in the 200 block of North Michigan Avenue.

The 19-year-old was standing on the sidewalk when he heard gunshots and felt pain, police said. It was not immediately clear what time the shooting occurred. He went to Stroger Hospital on his own with multiple gunshot wounds and was listed in critical condition.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced a curfew in effect from 9 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday after clashes between protesters and police resulted in multiple police SUVs being flipped over or set on fire.