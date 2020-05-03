At least four killed and 38 wounded in violent weekend in Chicago

Four people were killed and 38 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago so far over the first weekend of May.

The most recent fatal attack happened early Sunday in Gage Park on the Southwest Side.

Two men, 35 and 36, were shot by someone wearing all black at 1:13 a.m. in a yard in the 5200 block of South Troy Street, according to Chicago police. The 35-year-old was hit multiple times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The other man was shot twice in each leg and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Another man was killed late Saturday in Brainerd on the South Side.

The 27-year-old was found with gunshot wounds to the chest, back and legs at 11:05 p.m. on the front steps of a home in the 9200 block of South Eggleston Avenue, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Earlier that morning, a 30-year-old man was shot to death in McKinley Park on the South Side.

He was involved in an argument about 2:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of West 35th Street when a male pulled out a gun and shot him in the chest, according to police. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Another man was fatally shot Friday night in West Englewood on the South Side.

The 35-year-old was dropped off at Holy Cross Hospital about 11:45 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said. He was pronounced dead. Detectives later learned he was shot during an argument in the 1900 block of West 61st Street.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatalities.

Twenty-one of the weekend’s victims were shot in a seven-hour period from Saturday night to Sunday morning, including five teenagers wounded in a drive-by in Lawndale on the West Side.

Someone in a gray, four-door sedan fired shots at a “large gathering” about 3:35 a.m. Sunday on 13th Street, according to police. All five victims were hit in their legs. A 15-year-old boy, a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. Two other men, 18 and 19, were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, also in fair condition, police said.

Less than half an hour before that, a 20-year-old man was shot at a gas station in the same neighborhood.

He had just exited the station and was walking to a vehicle when he heard gunshots and realized he was hit in the hip at 3:10 a.m. in the 4400 block of West Roosevelt Road, police said. A friend drove him to Rush University Medical Center and he was transferred to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

About 10 minutes earlier, a man was critically wounded in Heart of Chicago on the Lower West Side.

The 32-year-old was found on the street at 2:59 a.m. with gunshot wounds to his arm, abdomen and leg in the 2100 block of West 23rd Street, according to police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Minutes before that, another man was critically wounded in Englewood on the South Side.

The 35-year-old was shot twice in the leg about 2:50 a.m. in the 6700 block of South Loomis Boulevard, police said. A friend drove him to Holy Cross Hospital and he was transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

About 45 minutes earlier, another person was shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side.

The male was riding in the back seat of a vehicle at 2:06 a.m. when he was shot on northbound I-94 near 75th Street, according to Illinois State Police. He later walked into a hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Shortly after midnight, a man was shot on Lake Shore Drive in Lincoln Park on the North Side.

He was a passenger in a vehicle about 12:10 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Lake Shore Drive when he was shot in the abdomen, police said. He didn’t see who shot him. He was driven to Weiss Memorial Hospital and was transferred to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

About 20 minutes before that, another man was shot while driving in Lawndale.

The 23-year-old was driving about 11:50 p.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of West Douglas Boulevard when someone shot at him from a passing dark-colored vehicle, according to police. He was hit in the leg and arm and drove himself to Saint Anthony Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

Minutes earlier, a woman was shot while riding in a vehicle in the same neighborhood.

The 26-year-old was riding in the back seat of a vehicle at 11:43 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Christiana Avenue when she heard shots and realized she was hit, police said. She went to Mount Sinai Medical Center on her own and was listed in good condition.

Less than 15 minutes before that, another woman was shot in Englewood.

The 33-year-old was standing with a group near a vehicle about 11:30 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Ada Street when someone fired shots, possibly from a gray Chevrolet Impala, police said. She was struck in the chest and wrist. A friend drove her to St. Bernard Hospital, and she was transferred to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

A man was shot in the hand just over half an hour earlier in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter report of gunfire at 10:54 p.m. found the 19-year-old shot in the index finger in the 11800 block of South Yale Avenue, according to police. He was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition.

About 20 minutes before that, a 19-year-old man was wounded in Brainerd.

The man was shot about 10:35 p.m. in the 9200 block of South Normal Avenue, police said. He was hit multiple times in the lower body and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.

Just over 30 minutes earlier, a man was shot on the Near West Side.

The 18-year-old was on the sidewalk about 10 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Laflin Street when someone shot him in the calf, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Another man was shot a minute earlier in McKinley Park on the South Side.

The 32-year-old was standing in an alley at 9:59 p.m. when he heard gunshots and felt pain in the 3700 block of South Damen Avenue, according to police. He told investigators he didn’t know where the shots came from. He was hit in both legs and driven by a friend to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

Earlier Saturday night, a 36-year-old woman was shot in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

She was driving about 8:35 p.m. in the 1800 block of North Sawyer Avenue when someone in a gray sedan shot her in the finger, police said. She went to Norwegian-American Hospital and was listed in good condition.

On Saturday afternoon, three people were injured in a single shooting in South Shore.

They were in a parking lot about 4:10 p.m. in the 1900 block of East 79th Street when someone walked up and opened fire, police said. A woman, 22, was struck in the arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. A 28-year-old man who was shot in the calf and a 29-year-old man who was shot in the foot showed up at Trinity Hospital a short while later. All three were in fair condition.

At least 16 other people have been shot across the city since 5 p.m. Friday.

Last weekend, three people were killed and 16 others were wounded in shootings across the city.