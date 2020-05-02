Three shot in South Shore parking lot

A woman and two men were shot Saturday in South Shore on the South Side.

The trio were in a parking lot about 4:10 p.m. in the 1900 block of East 79th Street when someone walked up and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The woman, 22, was struck in the arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, Chicago police said. A 28-year-old man who was shot in the calf and a 29-year-old man who was shot in the foot showed up at Trinity Hospital a short while later.

All three were in fair condition, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.