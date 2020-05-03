Man shot on Dan Ryan near 75th
CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a shooting Sunday on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side.
The man was riding in the back seat of a vehicle at 2:06 a.m. when he was shot on northbound I-94 near 75th Street, according to Illinois State Police.
He later walked into a hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries, state police said.
The northbound lanes of the expressway were closed for investigation at 4:38 a.m., according to state police. They have since been reopened.
The investigation remains ongoing, ISP said.