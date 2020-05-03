Man shot on Dan Ryan near 75th

A man was wounded in a shooting Sunday on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side.

The man was riding in the back seat of a vehicle at 2:06 a.m. when he was shot on northbound I-94 near 75th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

He later walked into a hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries, state police said.

The northbound lanes of the expressway were closed for investigation at 4:38 a.m., according to state police. They have since been reopened.

The investigation remains ongoing, ISP said.