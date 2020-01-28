Atari-themed hotel coming to Phoenix

Old school video game lovers rejoice! A new hotel filled with fun games and relaxation is coming to Phoenix.

Atari, the classic video game company, has announced its first video game-themed hotel will break ground in Phoenix later this year.

The hotel will feature E-sports studios, video game bars, restaurants and themed rooms.

“We are thrilled to partner with GSD Group and True North Studio to build the first-ever Atari branded hotels across the United States. Together we’ll build a space that will be much more than just a place to stay,” said Fred Chesnais, CEO of Atari. “Atari is an iconic global brand that resonates with people of all ages, countries, cultures and ethnic backgrounds and we cannot wait for our fans and their families to enjoy this new hotel concept.”

The Phoenix hotel is one of eight planned locations in the United States. The additional hotels are planned in Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Austin, Seattle, San Francisco, and San Jose, according to the press release.

For more information about Atari Hotels, visit www.atarihotels.com.