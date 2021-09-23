ATMs stolen within minutes of each other from businesses on Chicago's Northwest Side

Two ATMs were stolen within minutes of each other early Thursday morning on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The first ATM was taken from a convenience store located in the 4400 block of North Elston.

Police said someone broke into the Irving Park store around 4:10 p.m. and took the ATM.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The second ATM was taken from a restaurant that is located in the 3500 block of West Montrose, police said.

MORE: Someone is stealing entire ATMs from stores in Chicago

At about 4:12 a.m., someone broke out the window to the Albany Park business and took the ATM that was in the vestibule of the restaurant.

Advertisement

No one is in custody as detectives continue to investigate.