Caught on camera: Woman allegedly attacks couple over pro-Palestine sweatshirt at Downers Grove Panera

The Brief A verbal and physical attack occurred at a Downers Grove Panera over a sweatshirt supporting Palestine, with a woman slapping Waseem Zahran and throwing coffee on him and his pregnant wife. Zahran says the unprovoked attack began after the woman objected to his Palestinian-themed hoodie, leading to a chaotic confrontation caught on video. The incident has sparked online backlash, with Zahran receiving death threats, while Panera Bread works to investigate the matter.



An attack was caught on camera in Downers Grove, and it was all over a sweatshirt supporting Palestine.

A husband and his pregnant wife said they were yelled at, cussed at, slapped, and had coffee thrown on them. Now Downers Grove police are on the case.

Words can sting, and actions can hit even harder.

What started as a quiet afternoon at a Downers Grove Panera Bread turned into a chaotic confrontation caught on camera Saturday afternoon.

Like the slap one woman landed on Waseem Zahran's face after trying to throw hot coffee on him and his pregnant wife.

"She walked by, and she saw my Palestinian sweater, and that caused her to say, like ‘F*** Palestine’ and like other, like, 'F*** you, f*** Palestine," Zahran said.

Zahran said Downers Grove police arrived soon after the incident, but the woman took off.

"She started saying how 'it's my land' - about Palestine - ‘not your land. This is America. You can't wear that hoodie,'" Zahran said.

The video was about a minute-long.

The 25-year-old told Fox 32 the verbal and physical attack was completely unprovoked.

"I did everything I could to not touch her because I knew as soon as I did anything, it would be the roles would be reversed. It would be she's the victim and the strong, brown, handsome man attacked like a young poor lady, and I didn't want the story to be reversed. And she gets away with what she did," he said.

Customers didn't step in. Some of them never even looked up.

"Right after the incident happened, the Panera Bread workers went to her and comforted her and took her behind the counter and kind of like listened to her side of the story, helped her clean her up," Zahran said.

Now, the fallout continues online. Zahran said he’s facing death threats, with messages wishing harm on his family.

"I received death threats, saying how like, ‘I hope your baby dies’ and ‘I hope your wife gets deported when Trump is back,’" Zahran said. "It honestly just shows how our society is right now."

Zahran said Panera workers did eventually come to his aid.

Panera Bread released a statement about the incident Sunday night.

"We are aware of the unfortunate incident that happened in our bakery-cafe, and we are working with our team to look into this matter. Panera seeks to foster a warm and welcoming environment for all," the statement said.

The woman has been identified, but hasn’t been charged yet.